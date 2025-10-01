Last week, Cherokee Country Club was filled with laughter, inspiration, and generosity as we celebrated 20 years of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Knox County. The sold-out luncheon, emceed by WBIR’s Abby Ham, brought together community leaders, supporters, and book lovers for an afternoon of good food, good fun, and even better shopping, all in support of a beloved program that mails one age-appropriate book every month to children under age 5.

Our goal was ambitious: to raise over $100,000 to keep the books flowing into the hands of Knox County’s youngest readers. Thanks to the incredible turnout and support, we’re well on our way to making that goal a reality.

Honoring a Literacy Champion

The highlight of the event was Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ presentation of the Seeds of Literacy Impact Award to Ann Staup, co-founder of Direct Mail Services. Ann and her late husband Mike began mailing books for Imagination Library in Sevier County in the 1990s, starting with fewer than 1,000 books a month. Today, their homegrown operation mails nearly three million books every month across North America.

From forklifts and custom software to unloading 100s of pallets of books, Direct Mail Services has scaled up in extraordinary ways. Yet every single book still carries a special touch: a “Knoxville TN” postmark, connecting our city to families across the continent.

Ann’s dedication and innovation have been instrumental to the program’s success, and her impact was recognized with heartfelt applause, and a special message from Dolly herself, which thrilled everyone in attendance.

A Legacy of Literacy, and a Call to Action

As we reflect on two decades of Imagination Library in Knox County, we’re reminded that this program is more than books — it’s about building a foundation for lifelong learning, nurturing imagination, and strengthening families.

Now, we invite you to Be a Dolly and help us continue this legacy. By joining the Be a Dolly Challenge, you can sponsor a child’s book journey for just $60. That’s one book a month, delivered straight to a child’s mailbox for five years, planting seeds of literacy that will grow for generations.

Together, we can ensure every child in Knox County has access to the joy of reading from the very start.

Photo credits to Temple Photography.

Mary Pom Claiborne is assistant director for marketing, communications and development for Knox County Public Library.

