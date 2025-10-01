Some books should be read in autumn, and the Tessa Daly books by Flynn Berry, set in Northern Ireland, are two of these books. Published in 2021, Northern Spy (Book 1), a mystery novel, quickly became a bestseller after being chosen for Reese’s Book Club in April of that year. Last summer, I read Northern Spy and the follow-up, Trust Her, and have not stopped thinking about the sisters and the IRA since then.

Set in present-day Belfast, the story follows two sisters and examines what actions they will take in the name of family loyalty. Tessa is a BBC news producer and is stunned to see her sister, Marian, pulling a ski mask over her face in a breaking news story about an IRA raid. Marian is on vacation. At least, Marian said she was on the coast when they talked yesterday.

Berry takes the reader on the sister’s dangerous journey. Told in the first person by Tessa, we experience the disappointment, terror, anger, and love she feels for Marian after learning her secret.

Despite signing the Good Friday Agreement to end the Troubles in 1998, the IRA is still active. Family and friends join the fight, and their loved ones may never know of their involvement. This is not a history of The Troubles. Berry provides enough information to drive the plot and pique my interest to learn more.

Look for these recommendations and other books at Knox County Online Library or your local independent bookstore each week.

Linda Sullivan is an avid reader and wants to inspire you to become one, too. For more recommendations or to talk books, reach out to her at thebookwhisperertn@gmail.com. She can also be found @thebookwhisperertn on Instagram.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.