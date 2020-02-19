Casino Gala ahead for Shannondale boosters

The Shannondale School Foundation will sponsor its 2020 Casino Gala at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at The Brookside, 1221 North Central. It is open to all.

Whitney Tallent Wilson said the Foundation’s goal is $60,000 to fund a STEM teacher for the school. The program has been underway for some years. “We want to thank and honor all of our community businesses and supporters,” she said. The Gala is casino-themed with beverages and hors d’oeuvres. Dress is cocktail attire.

“We’ll have a DJ and dancing. It’s a really fun night,” said Wilson. “Shannondale Foundation has great support from our parents but also from people who grew up in the area. Many attended Shannondale and even if they don’t have kids in the school, they continue to come out. Shannondale sticks to traditions.”

Anyone who can be a sponsor or donate auction items can reach Wilson at whitney@tallenttg.com.