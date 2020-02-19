Physicians benefit from cardio rehab

Two physicians attended cardiac rehab together at Parkwest and found the value of physical exercise even more important after suffering their own heart events.

Dr. Chip Johnson had an aortic valve replaced and Dr. Paul Ambrose required a stent due to coronary heart disease, both in the last two years. The Cardiac Rehabilitation Program at Parkwest Medical Center has helped these doctors with tools to live well-rounded, heart-healthy lifestyles. These tools include an exercise regimen and maintenance program to stay active while paying attention to a balanced diet, adequate sleep and stress management. Learn more: Covenant Health News