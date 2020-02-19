Girls to get taste of engineering at Oak Ridge event

More than 600 girls from area schools will attend Introduce a Girl to Engineering Thursday at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge.
The students, including more than 80 from Knox County, will explore the field by interacting with female engineers from Y-12, the National Nuclear Security Administration Production Office and other corporate and educational partners.
The students, in grades eight through 12, will be encouraged to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. They will interact with women working in engineering, conduct hands-on activities and learn essential workplace skills, presented by Junior Achievement of East Tennessee. Girls, Inc. will lead a Ms. Monopoly session on innovation and economic empowerment.
In addition to Knox, school districts attending include Anderson, Blount, Morgan, Roane and Sevier counties and Oak Ridge and Maryville.
Betsy Pickle is a veteran freelance writer and editor.