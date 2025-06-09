The Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians are pleased to announce the Camp Tanasi amphitheater was dedicated last week to (and named after) our longtime director of camp properties, David Hopkins, and his wife, Kathy, in recognition of their unwavering commitment and exceptional leadership over the years.

David has worked for the Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians for 25 years, overseeing everything to do with Camp Tanasi, which is where we host our summer overnight camp among other events. In fact, David largely built the amphitheater himself! Kathy is often in charge of the kitchen and meals at Tanasi whenever campers are in attendance.

This amphitheater stands as a testament to their vision, dedication and the profound impact they have made on our community. We celebrate their legacy which will inspire future generations.

David and Kathy — thank you so much for your many years of service to Girl Scouting and we look forward to all the years to come!

Gretchen Crawley is chief communications officer for Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians.