Knoxville Criminal Court Judge Steven W. Sword has been appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals, Eastern Division, by Gov. Bill Lee. His appointment fills the vacancy created by the death of Judge James “Curwood” Witt Jr. on August 17, 2024, in Knoxville.

Judge Sword’s appointment was confirmed by the Tennessee General Assembly. He served as Criminal Court Judge from 2011-2025 and as Judge Advocate General, U.S. Army Reserve, 2004-2014.

A 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law, Sword was an assistant district attorney, sixth judicial district, from 1995-2011. He is an elder at Fellowship Church; chaplain for American Legion, Post 2; and a member of the King University Board of Trustees.

TN Bar Association to honor David Veile

The 2025 William M. Leech Jr. Public Service Award will be presented to 21st Judicial District Circuit Court Judge and Chancellor David Veile at the annual convention of the Tennessee Bar Association, set for June 11-14, 2025, at Marriott Cool Springs in Franklin, Tennessee.

Named for former state Atty. Gen. William M. Leech Jr., the award is given each year to a Tennessee lawyer who has been of outstanding service to the profession, the legal system and their community.

Veile, a Nashville native, served as a police officer and sergeant with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department for seven years. While an officer, he attended the Nashville School of Law, where he earned his law degree in 2004.

Joan Heminway Named Director of Winston Law’s Clayton Center

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Winston College of Law has announced the appointment of Joan Heminway as director of the Clayton Center for Entrepreneurial Law, effective August 1.

Heminway, Rick Rose Distinguished Professor of Law, joined the Winston Law faculty in 2000 and has been closely involved with the center’s growth and success, according to an announcement from the UT College of Law.

Founded in 1995, the Clayton Center for Entrepreneurial Law was established to strengthen business law education at Winston Law.

Under the leadership of previous directors – including professors Robert Lloyd, Carl Pierce and George Kuney – the center earned national recognition. Brian Krumm, associate professor of law, stepped in as interim director in May of 2024 following Kuney’s retirement after 24 years of service.

Will Bondi’s brother head D.C. Bar?

Results of the election for officers in the D.C. Bar Association will be announced in a Zoom call at noon today (6/9/25). U.S. Attorney Gen. Pam Bondi’s younger brother, Brad Bondi, is a candidate for president, as is Diane Seltzer, an employment attorney.

Lots of eyes on this race including those of this writer, who has signed up for the Zoom call. We’ll let you know the outcome.

Free legal advice for veterans

Knoxville Bar Association and Legal Aid of East Tennessee are offering an in person free legal advice clinic, noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at the Knox County Public Defender’s Community Law Office, 1101 Liberty St., Knoxville. Call 865-637-0484 to preregister or learn more.

Notes & Quotes

Posse Comitatus is our vocabulary word of the week. Joyce Vance talks about martial law and the use of federal troops on American soil.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth tweeted “under President Trump, violence & destruction against federal agents and federal facilities will not be tolerated.” Hmm. This would be the same President Trump who pardoned all of the January 6, 2021, folks who invaded the Capitol shouting, “Hang, Mike Pence.”

Trump moving too fast for you? Keep up with executive orders and legal challenges to same. Here.

In Memoriam

Donald Eugene Ray, 89, died on June 2, 2025, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carolyn Stanley Bowman Ray; and his sons, Steve and Jeff Bowman and their families. The full obituary is here.

A graduate of law school at the University of Wisconsin, Mr. Ray served four years with the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corps. During his career, he was an attorney for the Department of Energy at Oak Ridge and later was an attorney with Lockheed Martin in Ohio and Oak Ridge before retiring to Norris Lake in Tennessee.

In retirement, he continued to fly and actually built an airplane. He volunteered with several nonprofits including the Lions Club and America’s Promise mentoring program. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Knoxville.