World headlines:

Russia retaliates with crippling attack against Ukraine; chaos at Gaza food sites. Put either topic into a reliable search engine and read the updated stories of what is currently happening in the Russian/Ukrainian conflict or the Gaza relief sites.

National headlines:

National Donald Duck Day. Yes it is! National Donald Duck Day was first proclaimed by L.A. Mayor Tom Bradley in 1984 on Donald’s 50th birthday.

State headlines:

Beware of texting scam: The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are warning Tennesseans about a new scam involving text messages that say they come from the Tennessee Department of Vehicles (DMV), claiming the recipient has outstanding traffic ticket fines and threatening that their vehicle registration and driving privileges will be suspended if payment is not made. Some messages include a link directing users to a fake website designed to look like the official TDOSHS site. They are fake messages trying to scam Tennesseans.

This new outstanding traffic ticket scam is similar to the recent unpaid toll scam and other messages pretending to be from trusted sources that have been making the rounds across the country.

The University of Tennessee to consider tuition increase Detailed information regarding the tuition and mandatory fee proposals (including an explanation of the increases, the purpose for which revenue derived from these increases will be used, and a description of the efforts to mitigate the effect of these increases) and how to comment on any of the proposals, can be found at: https://tennessee.edu/about/leadership/board-of-trustees/tuition-and-fee-proposal/. The proposed increases are below the maximum range figure set by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) of 6.5 percent.

Local headlines:

Weather: Let’s just say 50/50 sunny or showers … According to the National Weather Service, we are partly sunny with high near 84 with 40% chance of showers, then a low of 67 with a 70% chance of showers overnight. Tuesday will repeat with partly sunny and high of 81 with a 50% chance of showers.

Kid A’Riffic Fun in the Park: City of Knoxville is offering free event for ages 2-12 every Wednesday in June and July, 10-1 p.m. This Wednesday’s park event is at Safety City of Knoxville, 165 S. Concord St. Each booth does an activity, craft or game. Details online or call 865-215-1705.

School zone cameras coming in Knoxville: Knoxville City Council approved the installation of at least 150 cameras. The goal is to improve safety at busy intersections where speeding cars could put children in danger. See WBIR coverage.

Remember to, fact-check information:

Snopes – One of the oldest and most well-known fact-checking sites FactCheck.org– A non-profit organization that monitors the factual accuracy of statements made by public officials. PolitiFact– Focuses on political claims and provides a “Truth-O-Meter” rating to assess their accuracy.

