If your business is growing and you need a dedicated office, storage, or workspace, there are three primary options to consider: buying, leasing, or building. Each route has its own set of benefits and drawbacks.

Here’s what to know before you commit.

Buying commercial real estate

Purchasing commercial real estate can be a smart move with a few key considerations.

Pros:

Equity : Building equity when you pay off the mortgage.

: Building equity when you pay off the mortgage. Tax benefits : Take advantage of tax credits and deductions

: Take advantage of tax credits and deductions Brand credibility: Show the public that you’re a legitimate company with roots in the community.

Show the public that you’re a legitimate company with roots in the community. Control: You hold control of the property for renovations, security, etc.

Cons:

Upfront cost: Requires a significant capital investment

Requires a significant capital investment Regulatory hurdles: Dealing with state and county licensing and permit requirements.

Dealing with state and county licensing and permit requirements. Long-term commitment: It’s a serious commitment.

Leasing a space for your business

When leasing a property, you have more long-term flexibility but may also face certain limitations based on your landlord and lease.

Pros

Mobility : You have more portability than you would as an owner.

: You have more portability than you would as an owner. Predictable Costs : You’ll have a fixed monthly cost, which can help you plan more effectively.

: You’ll have a fixed monthly cost, which can help you plan more effectively. Lower initial investment: The deposit will likely be much less than you’d need for a down payment for buying a property.

Cons

Rent increases: Your landlord can raise the rent.

Your landlord can raise the rent. Less control: You have more limitations on its use than you would as a buyer.

You have more limitations on its use than you would as a buyer. Space restrictions: You may be limited in what you can do to modify it..

Building a custom workspace

You may be considering building commercial real estate specifically for your needs — a significant investment with advantages and drawbacks.

Pros

Customization : You can tailor the building and surrounding property to suit your business.

: You can tailor the building and surrounding property to suit your business. Strategic location: You pick the location that’s best for you.

You pick the location that’s best for you. Equity potential: By developing raw land, you can build equity over time and increase the property’s value.

Cons

High cost: Purchasing land and developing a building from the ground up can be a huge expense.

Purchasing land and developing a building from the ground up can be a huge expense. Potential delays: Building a property will require obtaining permits from your county or city.

Building a property will require obtaining permits from your county or city. Time investment: Depending on your location, it can take months or even years from start to finish.

