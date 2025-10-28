Work will soon get underway on a key greenway connector in Fountain City, as ground will officially be broken on the Adair Park / Sue Clancy Greenway Extension on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 10:30 a.m., at 4719 Old Broadway (just south of Starbucks – look for a separate driveway and parking at the eastern entrance to Lynnhurst Cemetery, next to a KUB facility)

This new half-mile greenway is essential because it connects Adair Park and residents north of the Interstate 640/Broadway intersection with neighborhoods and destinations south of Sharps Ridge.

The city invested $3 million to build or improve 3,800 linear feet of sidewalk on Old Broadway, and that project was completed last year. The aim was to provide pedestrians and bicyclists a safe detour around the dense traffic hub where Broadway and I-640 intersect.

Now, with this Adair Park / Sue Clancy Greenway Extension, thousands of nearby residents and park visitors will be able to navigate the area and avoid heavy vehicular traffic.

The Adair Park / Sue Clancy Greenway Extension will utilize or run adjacent to property owned by Knoxville Utilities Board and Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home and Lynnhurst Cemetery. Legacy Parks Foundation negotiated easements, and the city will maintain the new greenway connector.

Initial work will be done in-house by City Public Service Department crews in the coming months. Underbrush will be cleared to create a 10-foot pathway along Lynnhurst Creek, and city crews will then build a packed-dirt path reinforced with small gravel.

Eventually, plans are for the connector to be paved. Upgrading the dirt-and-gravel new greenway is one of the projects prioritized in the city’s Five-Year Neighborhood Investment Plan, which new revenues would fund through the proposed increase in sales tax.

