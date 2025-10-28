Join the Fountain City Business Professional Association and our FC community for Christmas Parade Bingo Night on Wednesday, November 5, 6:30 p.m. at Sweet P’s Uptown Corner.

Bingo will begin at 6:30 p.m. and multiple rounds will be played until around 9 p.m. Instead of selling the bingo boards, we will be asking for donations, and 100% of the proceeds from bingo will go to Central High School & Gresham Middle School.

We will also share more about the upcoming Fountain City Christmas Parade (save the Dec. 6 date) and highlight our parade sponsors.

