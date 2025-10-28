Maryville College has received a $12 million gift from the State of Tennessee to support the development of the Alexander Institute for Conservation Leadership and the Sciences. This transformative new academic facility will advance conservation, environmental education, and interdisciplinary research in the Southern Appalachian region.

“I am beyond grateful to Gov. Lee and the entire Tennessee legislature for joining us in celebrating Sen. Alexander’s remarkable legacy, and in recognizing the transformative educational potential of this Institute for the people and the land of Tennessee,” remarked Maryville College President Dr. Bryan F. Coker .

Coker first met with Lee in Nashville to discuss plans for the facility in November 2024 and spent the following spring meeting with numerous elected leaders in Nashville to discuss plans for the institute and the proposed state contribution.

“Thanks to Gov. Bill Lee and the state legislature for this huge boost to Maryville College’s institute to preserve and celebrate the health of the people and land of Appalachia, I am delighted to help train the leaders who will make sure that future generations can use and enjoy the Great Smoky Mountain region as much as we do,” Retired U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander added.

Preserving a legacy

The Alexander Institute, projected at approximately 65,000 square feet and costing approximately $80 million, will be built at the prominent intersection of Washington Street and Lamar Alexander Parkway on the Maryville College campus. Designed as a “public-facing, public-oriented and public-serving facility,” Coker said, the institute will link the College’s teaching, research and community engagement efforts to promote conservation leadership and preserve the natural heritage of the Southern Appalachians.

Named in honor of Alexander — former Tennessee governor, U.S. senator and U.S. education secretary — the institute reflects his lifelong commitment to protecting natural resources. Alexander authored the Great American Outdoors Act, signed into law in 2020, and previously chaired the Commission on the American Outdoors under President Ronald Reagan. A native of Maryville, Alexander’s parents met while students at Maryville College, and his sister, Jane Alexander Carl, currently serves on the College’s Board of Directors.

A signature feature will be the Natalie Leach Haslam Center for Environmental Education, honoring the Knoxville philanthropist and community activist named as the East Tennessean of the Year in 2018 by the East Tennessee Historical Society. The Haslam Center will provide K–12 students and regional visitors with hands-on experiences focused on conservation, environmental awareness, biodiversity, and sustainability through indoor and outdoor classrooms, exhibits, and educational programming.

A collaborative affair

While the State of Tennessee’s $12 million gift provides a critical foundation, more than $60 million remains to be raised, and the college has launched its most ambitious fundraising campaign in history, guided by the Alexander Institute Leadership Council, co-chaired by David Colquitt and Annie Haslam Colquitt. Dr. Bill Frist, retired U.S. Senate majority leader, serves as honorary chair.

Additional council members include Mary Celeste Beall (Blackberry Farm), Mark Cate (Stones River Group), Kevin Clayton (Clayton Homes), Bill Haslam (former Tennessee governor), Shameek Konar (Ara Partners), Sharon Pryse (The Trust Company), and John and Lee Ann Tolsma (Knowledge Launch and Knoxville Motor Company).

“This gift from the State sets the stage for what will become a cornerstone of Maryville College’s future,” Coker said. “Through the Alexander Institute, we will prepare the next generation of conservation leaders, scholars, and citizens committed to sustaining the land and people of our region.”

Questions about the project may be directed to Dr. Jay Clark ’96, director of environmental and sustainability initiatives at Maryville College. Those interested in supporting the initiative philanthropically should contact Suzy Booker, vice president for Institutional Advancement.

Maryville College is a nationally-ranked institution of higher learning and one of America’s oldest colleges located in Maryville, Tennessee, between the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the city of Knoxville. Maryville College offers more than 60 majors, seven pre-professional programs and career preparation from their first day on campus to their last, in the words of our Presbyterian founder, to “do good on the largest possible scale.”

Karen Eldridge, Executive Director of Communications: karen.eldridge@maryvillecollege.edu.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.