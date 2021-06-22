The slogan of Legacy Parks Foundation is “Leaving East Tennessee Better Than We Found It.”

That’s certainly happening at the Collier Preserve in Powell.

Legacy Parks has pulled folks who don’t necessarily live here to help create a wonderful outdoor space in the Powell community. As we’ve written previously, Marv House, former president of Merit Construction, oversaw the trail and pathway project, along with Dr. Bob Collier and Carol Evans of Legacy Parks.

Since the park officially opened on March 26, three major improvements have been added:

Knox County paved and striped a small parking area

The Knoxville Bird Club donated and installed some $2,000 in plants – flowers, trees and shrubs – to make Collier Preserve even more bird friendly

Master Gardeners of Knox County landscaped the entryway and council circle.

Check them at work in this photo carousel (pictures by Steven Goodpaster).