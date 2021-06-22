Mercado tabbed for Equal Justice Works

Jocelyn Mercado, a student at LMU Duncan School of Law, has been selected from over 450 law students nationwide to serve in the 2021 class of Rural Summer Legal Corps for Equal Justice Works. She is spending her summer supporting legal work to assist low-income, rural individuals who are facing significant financial burdens and legal challenges in maintaining housing, obtaining unemployment benefits and preventing loss of income due to debt collection. She is working with Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands.
Independence Day Concert by the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will start at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 3, in the Tennessee Amphitheater at World’s Fair Park. This is a free, family-friendly concert sponsored by Pilot Company. Details here.
Farragut: The annual Independence Day Parade returns with a twist. It will start at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, at the Farragut High School junior lot and proceed down West End Drive to West Point Drive to Kingston Pike. The parade continues to Boring Road, just east of Farragut Towne Square Shopping Center (former Ingles store site). Fleet Feet Sports will host the fifth annual Farragut Freedom Run, one- or two-miles, prior to the start of the parade.