Register’s office records another busy week

This weekend we celebrated our fathers, and we didn’t have to wear a mask to do it! It is always great to be able to gather with our families and friends to celebrate milestones, birthdays and holidays, especially after the Covid crisis put many celebrations on hold in 2020.

The week ending June 18 was busy in our office, as we recorded a total of 1,856 documents including 486 loans and 303 property transfers. The total value of these deeds was $98.5 million. The 303 property transfers, which came to a total of $98.5 million, included nine properties valued at over a million dollars with three of the nine being commercial transactions.

The highest value property changing hands was the KFC property located at 7228 Maynardville Pike in Halls. East Tennessee Foods sold the property to the Steven E Dringenberg Trust for $1.7 million.

The second highest value was between VanSlyke Family Partnership and Mountain Shine LLC. Mountain Shine purchased the property that is home to DriveTime used cars at 8801 Kingston Pike for $1.45 million. This is next to Baron’s Place retail center in West Knoxville.

The third commercial property consisted of two undeveloped lots on Emory Road across from Granville Estates subdivision. Star Mountain Properties LLC sold these two lots, which together make up 5.57 acres, to James Sternberg and Graham G.P for $1.1 million.

The 486 loans that we recorded had a total value of $154.87 million with 11 loans over a million dollars. The entities holding these notes are:

Legacy Bank – $1.08 million

Morgan Stanley – $1.22 million

SmartBank – $1.23 million

First Bank & Trust Company – $1.5 million

Regions – $1.6 million

Mountain Commerce Bank – $1.64 million

R. Horton Inc – $1.85 million

Pinnacle Bank – $2.01 million

Bank of Tennessee – $2.73 million

Commercial Bank – $7.88 million

Wells Fargo Bank NA – $25.1 million

Listed in the chart below are the year-to-date comparison numbers for the past three years.

As you can see, sales and lending are both still going strong. Don’t wait too long to refinance if you are thinking about doing so. Rates are still low, and you want to get the best that you can to lower your payment and the amount of interest you will pay over the life of your loan.

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.