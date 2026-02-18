Bella Mason was presented with the Hero Kid Award at a ceremony on Monday at Central Bearden. KnoxTNToday, Food City, Zoo Knoxville, Wallace Real Estate, and Southeast Bank provided a special gift to recognize her service.

Bella has gone above and beyond to make a difference in our community, and the nomination KnoxTNToday received earned her the fall Hero Kid Award.

Bella has accomplished many community-changing projects over her 18 years, earning a Girl Scout Gold Award and being a life changer for many in the community.

The Girl Scout Gold Award is the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, requiring registered Seniors or Ambassadors (grades 9–12) to complete a Take Action project of at least 80 hours.

Bella earned the highest Girl Scout recognition by building a blessing box outside Central Baptist Bearden Church, where community members may choose items to help their food-insecurity needs.

Bella designed and built the box with very little help. Her father told the story of Bella and him going to Home Depot for supplies. When the store associate who was helping them kept asking the father questions, he told him, “Talk to Bella, not me.”

This project is not Bella Mason’s first community-focused project.

Bella earned the Girl Scout Bronze Award for 20 hours of work by creating a new student guidebook for Rocky Hill Elementary that included details on lunch, field trips, school traditions, and more.

Her Girl Scout Silver Award, requiring 50 hours of project work, was earned by helping to create the Bloom Center at Central Baptist, which grows flowers managed by special-needs groups.

Bella also served her high school as student body class president for one year and as the secretary for two years.

In addition to the student council, Bella was a member of:

Member of the golf and tennis teams

Church basketball team

Environmental club

Youth in Government

Young Life and youth group

Science Bowl,

National Honor Society,

Mu Alpha Theta,

Key Club

She was awarded the

Best of West Math and Marketing Awards,

Andy Hudson Award, and

Girl Scout Gold Award

Bella is currently a freshman at UTK and plans to graduate with a degree in mechanical engineering. She continues to be involved in multiple activities, from Christian campus ministries and flag football to campus organizations and the Nativity Pageant, and she also serves as a counselor at a Christian camp during her summers.

Congratulations and thank you, Bella Mason, on your outstanding work for the community.

KnoxTNToday, Food City, Rotary Club of Bearden, Zoo Knoxville, and Wallace Real Estate are sponsoring this first quarter’s Hero Kid Award as we look for an individual who has provided a community service or life-saving act prior to their 18th birthday.

