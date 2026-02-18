Pellissippi State Community College announces the annual James Agee Conference for writers and artists on Saturday, February 21, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Strawberry Plains campus.

A daylong event named for the Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Knoxville native James Agee spotlights writers and other artists from East Tennessee and the region.

The free event is open to the public and sponsored by the Pellissippi State Libraries’ Appalachian Heritage Project, which curates programming and exhibits to support humanities education.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear presentations on creative nonfiction, fiction, and poetry from Patrick Wensink, Mark Powell, and James Cherry, respectively. Grace Buckner will give an Emerging Writer Reading.

“As always, we’re excited to welcome the public to Pellissippi State’s Strawberry Plains campus so that they can have access to some of the most exciting writers in the region today,” said English Professor and James Agee Conference director Charles Dodd White. “This event is consistently exciting and productive for local writers who want a chance to hone their skills while meeting other like-minded people.”

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains, and Magnolia Avenue.

