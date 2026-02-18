Powell Elementary PTA urges ‘No’ vote on rezoning

The Powell Elementary School PTA is urging all Powell residents to attend a meeting tomorrow (Thursday, February 19, 5:30 p.m.) at Powell High School auditorium. Dr. Garfield Adams will present a proposal that would rezone almost 300 families into other schools, rather than replace or expand the current school. Here’s the post:

“We aren’t just numbers. And we aren’t just dollars. We are real families, real teachers and real staff with REAL love for our school and our community.

“On Thursday, we have the opportunity to show up at the Powell High School Auditorium at 5:30 p.m. to say NO to a re-zone. We will be presented with multiple re-zone options from district staff, and it is imperative that we say NO to all of them.

“We know there are other options out there for us, and we need time to come together and discuss what those could be. But one thing is for certain … re-zoning is not the answer.

“Please email both Dr. Garfield Adams (garfield.adams@knoxschools.org) and Stephen Triplett (stephen.triplett@knoxschools.org) to let them know we say NO to a re-zone.

“We are Powell, and we are family.”

Triplett attends PTA meeting

Nathaniel Votta posted a recap of this week’s PTA meeting/ discussion. Here are portions:

“Steven Triplett, our school board representative, was present and took time to answer questions from families and staff. He also discussed what rezoning could potentially look like for our community. This conversation made it clear that we, as a community, have an opportunity – and a responsibility – to ensure our voices are heard.

“Powell is not just a building; it is a community.

“Rezoning is not a long-term solution. It restricts the growth of our school, limits its ability to effectively serve the Powell community, and directly impacts the dedicated professionals who work within the building every day. Our community deserves thoughtful, sustainable planning that supports – not hinders – our future.

“There is much more to be said, but it is important that we hear directly from our elected leaders.

“Please plan to attend:

Powell High School

Thursday, 2/19

5:30 p.m.

“When our elected officials speak, listen. And when given the opportunity, make your voice heard – clearly and respectfully – by stating that rezoning is not the solution for Powell.”

Valentine’s Day at Ball Camp

Parents of first-grade students at Ball Camp Elementary School have a tradition. They sneak into the school on the night before Valentine’s Day to decorate their students’ desks as a surprise. (Thanks to Robin Bayne for these photos.)

In Memoriam

Edith Fleming Moseley, a retired special education teacher who worked mostly at Brickey-McCloud Elementary School in Knox County, has passed away at age 92. She was married to the late George William “Bill” Moseley, a dentist. Spencer Long, principal at Halls High School, is a grandson.

Mrs. Moseley attended ETSU before her marriage and later completed her degree at UT Knoxville. She and Bill lived in Memphis while he attended dental school and settled in Halls in 1958. Dr. Moseley was killed in a helicopter crash in 1972 at age 38, leaving Edith to raise their two daughters.

“Edith’s life was one of love, service and dedication,” the family wrote. “She leaves behind a legacy of warmth, kindness and the unwavering commitment to family and faith.”

Services were held on February 17, 2026, at Salem Baptist Church, where she was a longtime active member. The full obituary is here.

Sandra Lynn Williams, 86, passed away on December 14, 2025, at a nursing home in East Tennessee after a struggle with dementia. She taught history at Halls High School for several years following her graduation from Queens College in Charlotte, North Carolina, and later took a job with Freedoms Foundation in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.

Ms. Williams inspired this writer’s interest in history and politics. She was a God and Country Republican who went on to serve as director of the J. Edgar Hoover Research Library at Valley Forge. According to her obituary, “she became a respected lecturer and led Christian-based leadership seminars for high school seniors. She felt deeply called to encourage young people to value faith, freedom and the principles of the Constitution.”

Her family lived in Sevier County where her dad, Hubert Williams Sr., ran the Emco-Williams company. She returned to East Tennessee to care for family members. Funeral arrangements were handled by Click Funeral Home, Farragut. The obituary is here.

