Beck features local artists

As Black History Month draws to a close, the Beck Cultural Exchange Center invites viewers to experience and understand Black Arts and Culture, Live via Zoom. The event is free and offers a showcase featuring local artists Obayana Ajanaku, Linda Parris-Bailey, Rhea Carmon, Brian Clay, Tasha Alaba Mitchum, W James Taylor, and Lar’Juanette Williams. Tune in here tonight, Thursday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m.

For info on this or other events contact the Arts & Culture Alliance.

Suzanne Cada is deputy director of the Arts & Culture Alliance