HVA’s Abby Wildi in Rotary contest

The recitation of the Four-Way Test by club members is how every Rotary meeting in the world ends. There are more than 35,000 clubs in Rotary International, and the Four-Way Test is the heart and soul of what we do and we are, all 1.2 million Rotarians.

On Saturday, District 6780 will hold its 2021 Four-Way Speech contest for young Rotarians in Interact clubs. Senior Abby Wildi, president of the Hardin Valley Academy Interact Club, will represent the Rotary Club of Farragut, having won the club’s contest last week.

This is what her speech is about and what Rotarians proudly say weekly: The Four-Way Test of the things we think, say or do:

First, is it the TRUTH?

Second, is it FAIR to all concerned?

Third, will it build GOODWILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS?

Fourth, will it be BENEFICIAL to all concerned?

Rotarians use this as a moral code for personal and business relationships and it can be applied to almost any aspect of life. It’s how we live our lives. In addition to the 1.2 million Rotarians around the world, there are more than 20,300 middle and high school Interact clubs in 159 countries around the world. Those young people are aged 12-to-18.

This year’s Interact conference will be held Saturday, and the speech contest is part of the conference. And due to COVID, the entire conference will be virtual. The contest will begin at 1 p.m.

And in other Farragut Rotary news:

The club will hold its first in-person meeting since June 28, 2020, on Wednesday, March 3, at Fox Den Country Club at 12:15 with only 50 members maximum allowed due to the social distancing Covid rules. Masks are required. All meetings since last April save for the one in June have been virtual.

On Saturday, Feb. 27, Farragut members will again be volunteers helping Summit Medical Group administer Covid vaccinations to 1,000 patients at their headquarters office on Fox Lonas Drive. This is a drive-thru event and the patients already have appointment times. This will be their second Pfizer shot.

To explore membership in the Rotary Club of Farragut, email Tom King here or call 865-659-3562.