Every now and Zen

Wallflower? Not this one – she is big and bold and vibrant!

Representing a big breath of fresh air and measuring 30 x 40, she showed up around November just as the zinnias were fading in our yards. Zinnias are everyday flowers and can’t be found at a florist. I know, I tried. One florist suggested I ask my neighbors to contribute blooms to my bouquet. I had a few leggy stems on hand and embellished my painting with images from the hothouse in my mind. As the days darkened in early winter, this beauty pumped some energy and peace into my veins. She’d be honored to brighten your day too, as the Big Zen.

