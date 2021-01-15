Bark at the moon

On Sunday, Jan. 17, Panther Creek State Park is offering a Moonlight Hike, meeting at the Spoone Shelter Parking Lot at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $5. For more info or to register go here or call 423-587-7046. Join Ranger Mayfield on a 1.5-mile hike along Ore Mine Trail, rated moderately difficult. Bring flashlight or headlamp.

Here’s a couple more offerings this weekend, so Get Out and Play!

Saturday Jan. 16

Seven Islands State Birding Park hosts a Winter Woodpecker Walk at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $5. Visit the trails most likely to host woodpeckers and discuss the special adaptations and behaviors that make them unique. Walk 2.5 miles. Bring binoculars. For more info or to register go here or call 715-630-6848.

Ijams Nature Center is holding a Weed Warriors Workday, meeting at Mead’s Quarry Parking lot at 9:30 a.m. The event is free as volunteers will be hiking to Tharp Trace Trail to remove invasive privet and honeysuckle. Terrain is difficult and steep. For more info or to register go here or call 865-577-4717, ext. 127.

Go to OutdoorKnoxville.com to find other activities in the area. Submit your event to our calendar here.

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation.