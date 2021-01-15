A life devoted to family, business

A well-known South Knox and Sevier County businesswoman has been taken by COVID-19. Doris Jean McKee McMahan, 77, died Jan. 8. She was born on Dec. 5, 1943, in Maryville.

She and her husband, Walter “Bud” McMahan Sr., were married for 59 years. Together they founded and operated many businesses including Mountain Way Market and Korner Market in Knoxville and McMahan Plants in Seymour. Her obituary concludes: “She was lovingly devoted to her family and was the epitome of beauty and grace to all who knew her. Her legacy will continue through her loved ones. We will miss her more than words can say.”

Additional obituary information here.