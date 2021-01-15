McKenzie is vice chair of Black Caucus

State Rep. Sam McKenzie was elected vice-chair of the TN Black Caucus of State Legislators. This leadership position demonstrates Rep. McKenzie’s reputation for leadership, integrity and hard work, said Matt Shears, local Democratic Party chair. Rep. McKenzie said, “I am honored to have the confidence of my peers. As we begin this 112th General Assembly, we must address the major issues impacting every citizen. The TN Black Caucus has an aggressive agenda focused on improving the lives of African-Americans and all Tennesseans in both urban and rural areas.”

First Baptist Knoxville will host a real and virtual Candlelight Prayer Service for Our County at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, in the church sanctuary. “You are welcome to attend in person or watch the livestream on Facebook or at fbcknox.org,” said Pastor Brent McDougal. He will lead a Bible study titled, “Respectfully, I Disagree: How to Be Civil in an Uncivil Time.”