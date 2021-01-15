Teacher recognition program

United Way of Greater Knoxville and University of Tennessee Athletics have partnered to bring recognition and gratitude to our community’s educators. The Teacher of the Week initiative, now running, accepts nominations from the community and chooses one teacher per week as the winner. The Teacher of the Week will receive two tickets to a UT basketball game, an autographed collectible premium item from Tennessee men’s coach Rick Barnes, a prize pack from United Way, and recognition on the Rick Barnes TV show.

“UT Athletics and the Vol Network are proud to partner with the United Way of Greater Knoxville to honor and recognize teachers in our community,” says Brandon Parks, Vol Network associate general manager. “Educators play a critical role in the development of young people and it’s important that we celebrate their efforts in every way possible.”

UT Athletics/Vol Network and United Way are not new to recognizing our community’s teachers. In years past, they have offered teachers discounted tickets to one UT football game each season, including a pre-game tailgate breakfast and a chance to walk on the field in Neyland Stadium. These celebrations were made difficult due to the ongoing pandemic, but UT and United Way were determined to still celebrate local educators.

“It is important both to United Way and to the University of Tennessee that we do our part to thank and celebrate our teachers, perhaps this year more than ever,” says United Way’s chief strategy officer, Brewton Couch. “We are so grateful to UT Athletics for helping us pivot and coming up with a creative solution enabling us to show our community’s hardworking educators our gratitude and support.”

Knox TN Today is proud to donate space to promote this initiative with a link on Our Town Kids page through the promotion. Find it here.

Story provided by United Way of Greater Knoxville. For more information go here or call 865-521-5580.