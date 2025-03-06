The Golden Age of Strauss will conclude the Season of Stellar Sopranos on Sunday, March 9, 5:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 711 Northshore Drive.

Under Salesky’s direction, the Golden Age of Strauss presents a thrilling homage to four composers who share the legendary Strauss name: Richard, Oscar, Johann Jr. and Johann Sr.

Richard will be represented by selections from Ariadne auf Naxos and Der Rosenkavalier including its stunning Presentation of the Rose and divine Final Scene.

Oscar’s contribution will be the romantic My Hero from The Chocolate Soldier.

A tribute to The Waltz King, Johann Jr. includes his Voices of Spring and highlights from Die Fledermaus.

Closing the popular program will be Johann Sr.’s Radetzky March. To honor the tradition when this work is performed at the Vienna Philharmonic’s New Year’s Day concerts, the audience will be invited to clap along with the music!

Making their ACE and Knoxville debuts will be soprano Katherine Whyte (“glamorous, rich voice”/San Francisco Classical Voice), soprano Ashley Fabian (“immense warmth and scintillating spin”/Parterre Box) and mezzosoprano Anna Kelly (“divine”/Palm Beach Post).

Maestro Brian Salesky praises these singers as “three of the finest I have presented to the community.”

Maestro Salesky also remarked: “This tribute to the Strauss composers features some of their most ravishing music that has made the public swoon for nearly two centuries. Of special interest will be the excerpts from Der Rosenkavalier and Ariadne auf Naxos which I don’t believe have previously been heard with orchestra in Knoxville. And when it comes to the waltzes, it will be challenging for the audience not to get up and dance down the aisles!”

Concert is free with reservations required: here.

