The Knoxville Smokies announced FirstBank will be the official bank of the Knoxville Smokies.

FirstBank will also sponsor the FirstBank Bridge inside Covenant Health Park, connecting the concourse beyond left-centerfield.

“FirstBank is proud to be the official bank of the Knoxville Smokies, and honored to be a part of bringing Smokies baseball back to Knoxville,” said FirstBank Knoxville President Sam Albritton.

The partnership unites two storied institutions that both began in Tennessee over a century ago. FirstBank and the Smokies are coming together with a common purpose to serve the community, build a brighter future for all citizens of Knoxville and enhance the Smokies’ fan experience both on game day and all year long.

“We are grateful for FirstBank’s partnership as we embark on this next exciting chapter in our team’s history,” said Boyd Sports President Chris Allen. “The Smokies and FirstBank share a similar value of commitment to strengthen and invest in the region we call home.”

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.