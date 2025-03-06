Spring is rapidly approaching, and there’s still much to do downtown and around Knoxville as its arts scene sheds that outer overcoat and gears up for warmer weather and bigger crowds. In the meantime, there are still plenty of events in the warm sun or the ambient lighting of some of Knoxville’s best stages.

New Exhibitions – The Emporium (All month, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

The Emporium is ringing in the new month with its First Friday celebration and a long list of new galleries! Wayne White will be debuting his hilarious new collection as a part of the Big Ears Festival, nonprofit A1LabArts will be presenting on a wide range of media for their “Creativity and Community,” amongst many more. The galleries will be on display all month, with a First Friday celebration on March 7, starting at 5 p.m.

Ali Siddiq in the Shadows – Bijou Theater (March 7, 7 p.m.)

While many comedians chronologize their own life in their work, few have the unique, darkly hilarious perspective of Ali Siddiq. Comedy Centrals 2013 #1 comic to watch, Siddiq got a whole slew of his material while he spent time behind bars. With five new hour-long specials slated for 2025, it’s clear that he’s still got more to say.

Ryan Roberts – Barrelhouse by Gypsy Circus (March 7, 7 p.m.)

Sip on something sweet or bite into something savory as Ryan Roberts lays down some country classics for your Friday night. Roberts is a staple in the local scene and even teaches guitar lessons during the day when he’s not crooning on cowboy tunes. No ticket needed, come grab some grub and your best pair of boots!

Celtic Spirit featuring Eileen Ivers – Civic Auditorium (March 7, 8 p.m.)

Celtic song, dance and spirit will be on display at this weekend’s showcase, coordinated by the fantastical fiddle tricks of Eileen Ivers. Her music celebrates the culture, recounting the long journey of immigration and a people that has seeped into so much of our modern culture.

Daydreamer: Vintage Beer Market – Printshop Beer Co. (March 8, 1-7 p.m.)

Printshop Beer is back with another vintage market! Vendors of every variety are bringing resold and original products. Classic and retro clothing, vinyl records, homemade jewelry, plants are all on the list for this round of local shopping. Come support local with your attendance – and hopefully your wallet too.

Enchanted Appalaicha: a Fae Folk Masquerade – Old City Performing Arts Center (March 8, 7 p.m.)

The Old City is slipping into fantasyland this weekend, as the Performing Arts Center asks guests to don their best robes and wings for a costume contest amongst a whole other slew of whimsical events. Light food and drinks will be served, with all proceeds going to the Appalachian Equality Chorus. This event is for guests ages 18 and older.

Amadeus Concert Ensemble – The Golden Age of Strauss! – Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus (March 9, 5:30 p.m.)

Guided by Brian Salesky, “The Golden Age of Strauss!” pays homage to some of classical music’s finest moments. Waltzes, marches and other moments from legendary pieces will populate this sure to be wildly enthralling performance. Admission is completely free!

Gary Clark Jr. – Tennessee Theater (March 9, 8:30 p.m.)

Gary Clark Jr. is one of those acts that seems to have the notes of his songs coursing through his veins. A child prodigy on the guitar, he’s been on the road fusing the blues and hard-hitting rock of his hometown Austin, Texas, for over a decade. Recognized for his talent by the likes of Eric Clapton, the first behind these six strings is utterly mesmerizing.

