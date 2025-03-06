Knox St. Patrick’s Parade Day is Saturday, March 15, 1-3 p.m. in downtown Knoxville.

Last year 50+ parade units (around 500 participants) strolled through the heart of downtown as thousands of folks gathered on Gay Street to watch and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The 2025 grand marshal is Knoxville native and NFL star Harrison Smith.

Smith is a graduate of Knoxville Catholic High School where he excelled as a 3-sport athlete. He went on to play college football at Notre Dame, where he was a standout safety for the Fighting Irish. He was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round (29th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft where he’s continued his career for 13 seasons.

Knox St. Patrick’s Parade is a proud non-profit organization supporting our local community and great city of Knoxville, with a celebration of community, culture, history and art. The parade has grown each year, helping name Knoxville as the 13th best city to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the US.

The parade is a family-friendly public event. (A few pets have even attended.). The all-volunteer run event has raised over $100K for Catholic Charities of East Tennessee since 2017. More details are available at knoxstpatricksparade.com.

If you’re interested in participating, get all the details here. If you’d like to sponsor, read all about sponsorship opportunities.