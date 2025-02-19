On Tuesday, March 11, the Morning Pointe Foundation will present “How to Make Tough Decisions for Your Aging Loved One,” its annual Caregiver Café panel discussion for seniors and their families, at Morning Pointe of Hardin Valley in Knoxville.

The free event, which runs from 6-7:30 p.m., will allow participants to ask questions from a panel of three experts in areas of financial planning, Medicaid and Medicare, and veterans benefits.

Panelists this year will be:

Glenn Kyle , CELA, attorney with Franklin & Kyle Elder Law LLC

, CELA, attorney with Franklin & Kyle Elder Law LLC Greg Boling , vice president of care planning with Miser Wealth Partners

, vice president of care planning with Miser Wealth Partners Charles McGhee, veteran service officer with the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services

“Caregiver Café is really about meeting people where they are and addressing some of the most commonly asked questions about caring for older loved ones,” said Miranda Perez, executive director of the Morning Pointe Foundation.

Tickets are not required for the event. Light refreshments will be provided. Morning Pointe of Hardin Valley is located at 2449 Reagan Road, Knoxville, TN 37931. For more information about the event, visit morningpointe.com/caregiver-cafe/.