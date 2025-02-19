On Friday, February 21, 7-9 p.m., Love Letters from the Grave: The Story of Lady Jane Grey will be performed at 1250 Heritage Lake Blvd., Knoxville, TN 37922.

The story of Lady Jane Grey is for young and old, inspiring all to have an unshakeable faith that gives true life on earth and into eternity.

Many Knoxville teens and young adults are acting in the show.

The cast includes high school senior Leah Sexton, playing Lady Jane Grey.

Shae Parsons, also a senior, playing the Honorable Counselor to King Edward the Sixth.

Noah Cormany, a graduate of the University of Tennessee, is portraying Henry the Eighth.

Trevor Sexton is playing Feckenham, the Benedictine Monk who is sent to debate Lady Jane Grey in prison.

Brooklyn Mefford, an 8th grader, is the assistant director of the production.

Thursday night’s show is sold out but tickets are available for Friday’s show here.