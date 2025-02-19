Pellissippi State is hosting two camps during spring break, designed to introduce high school students to career pathways in advanced manufacturing.

ACE CNC Machining Camp: Monday-Thursday, March 17-20, 2025, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day, Hardin Valley Campus.

Free (through grant funding) week-long bootcamp to introduce high school students to the world of CNC Machining. The camp includes instruction and hands-on lab time to practice part set-up, probing, program uploads, tooling, controller use and more. Successful completion of the camp will help students prepare and stand out when applying for positions such as manufacturing engineers, machine tool designers, machinists and more. Registration is required. Here. All supplies, materials, snacks, drinks and lunch will be provided. Other camps, both free and with fees, can be found here.

Welding Youth Camp: Tuesday-Thursday, March 18-20, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Strawberry Plains Campus.

A three-day experience where students will dive into the dynamic world of welding and metalworking. This hands-on experience is designed for aspiring welders aged 14-17, providing them with the opportunity to learn essential skills from industry professionals. Participants will engage in interactive projects, safety training and real-world applications, empowering them to create their own welded projects. Registration info here.

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains and Magnolia Avenue.