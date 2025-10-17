I hiked several trails in this fabulous weather and am reporting on two of those: Ace Gap Trail (2.5 hours up the trail) and Crooked Arm Trail.

The Ace Gap Trail starts at the national park’s boundary, where Old Cades Cove Road and Rich Mountain Road meet. Most of the foliage that has changed colors is somewhat subdued – bland – faded at this time. The trail would be considered moderately difficult.

Ace Gap Wildflowers

Blue Asters – Many – Most at peak bloom – several different species.

– Many – Most at peak bloom – several different species. Curtis Aster – Some – At peak bloom.

Some – At peak bloom. Erect Goldenrod – Some – At or just beyond peak bloom (also some other species of Goldenrod).

– Some – At or just beyond peak bloom (also some other species of Goldenrod). Great Lobelia – Few – Past peak bloom.

– Few – Past peak bloom. Mountain Gentian – Some – At peak bloom – very beautiful.

– Some – At peak bloom – very beautiful. White Snakeroot – Few – Past peak bloom.

– Few – Past peak bloom. White Top Aster – Many – At or just beyond peak bloom (also some other species of white asters).

Ace Gap Foliage

Blueberry – Some have foliage turning red.

– Some have foliage turning red. Red Maple – Few have foliage starting to turn.

– Few have foliage starting to turn. Sassafras – Few have foliage that changing color.

– Few have foliage that changing color. Sourwood – Some with brighter red foliage in the higher elevations.

– Some with brighter red foliage in the higher elevations. Sugar Maple – A Few are starting to have colorful foliage.

Crooked Arm Trail is 2.2 miles long. It starts from the Rich Mt. Loop Trail, a half mile from the Cades Cove entrance to the loop road. The trail dead ends into the Indian Grave Trail. Sections of the trail have heavy mast coverage, which makes walking most challenging. Most would classify this trail as strenuous.

Crooked Arm Trail Wildflowers

Blue Asters – Many + – Many at full bloom – Several unidentified species of blue asters.

– Many + – Many at full bloom – Several unidentified species of blue asters. Curtis Asters – Many – Most at full bloom.

– Many – Most at full bloom. Erect Goldenrod – Many + – Some at full bloom – other beyond peak bloom – Also other species of Goldenrod at various stages of blooming.

– Many + – Some at full bloom – other beyond peak bloom – Also other species of Goldenrod at various stages of blooming. Great Lobelia – Some – Higher elevation at peak bloom – lower elevation past peak bloom.

– Some – Higher elevation at peak bloom – lower elevation past peak bloom. Mountain Gentian – Some – Most past peak bloom – few at peak bloom.

– Some – Most past peak bloom – few at peak bloom. White Top Asters – Many – Some at peak bloom – some beyond peak bloom – also other species of unidentified white asters mostly past peak bloom.

Ace Gap Trail Foliage Report

Foliage changing

Dogwood

Mountain Maple

Red Maple

Sassafras

Sourwood

Sugar Maple

Tulip Popular

Virginia Creeper

Foliage with brilliant colors

Red Maple

Sourwood

Sugar Maple

Virginia Creeper

Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on wildflowers in the Smokies.

