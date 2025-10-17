The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley (HSTV) is proud to announce the soft opening of its new PetHelp Community Clinic on Friday, October 17, 2025, at the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley. The clinic represents the next step in HSTV’s mission to ensure that every pet receives quality care, no matter their family’s circumstances.

The PetHelp Community Clinic is designed to break barriers to veterinary access by providing affordable wellness services, including physical exams, vaccines, a range of testing, and preventative care. By expanding access to basic veterinary services, the clinic will help keep more pets healthy, in their homes, and out of shelters.

“Our goal is to make veterinary care attainable for all pet owners,” said Dr. Mariah Dee DVM, MPH, HSTV’s veterinarian. “We see firsthand how many families love their pets but struggle with the rising costs of care. The PetHelp Community Clinic allows us to bridge that gap and help pets live longer, healthier lives.”

The clinic will operate on Fridays by appointment only, with plans to expand hours in the future. Appointments can be made online or by calling the clinic, and the community is encouraged to follow HSTV’s website for updates and booking availability.

The opening of the PetHelp Community Clinic builds on HSTV’s long-standing efforts to support both pets and the people who love them. Through programs like the PetHelp Pantry, Humane Education, and partnerships with more than 55 shelters across the Tennessee Valley, HSTV continues to lead the way in animal welfare and community outreach.

“Access to affordable veterinary care shouldn’t be a privilege – it’s a necessity,” added Dr. Dee. “I grew up in an area devoid of resources for our pets. We’ll be working with other veterinary services not to duplicate, but further expand the network of veterinary care within and beyond Knoxville.”

For more information or to schedule appointment: https://humanesocietytennessee.org/Clinic/

Pet Tip: Fall is a great time for a wellness check! Cooler weather can mean more outdoor adventures. Be sure your pet’s vaccines and flea, tick, and heartworm prevention are up to date before hitting the trails.

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest-standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501(c)(3) limited admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; relying solely on private donations and grant funding.

Visit humanesocietytennessee.org or stop by 6717 Kingston Pike to learn more. Your new best friend might be waiting just beyond our front door.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

