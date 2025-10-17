The sights, sounds, and smells of fall return on Saturday, October 18, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the church’s park and pavilion of Washington Presbyterian Church at 7405 Washington Pike.

As one of East Tennessee’s longest-running fall festivals, this family-friendly event blends tradition, community, and a great cause. Festival proceeds will support missions locally, nationally, and internationally, including Wesley House, Morgan-Scott Project, Living Waters for the World, and local community outreach.

Festival Highlights

Apple Pie Contest & Auction – Bragging rights will be on the line as County Commissioner Kim Frazier and Sam & Mary Ann Venable step in as celebrity judges for the annual apple pie contest. Judging begins at 11:30 a.m., and the prize-winning pies will be auctioned at 12:00 p.m.

Fresh Flavors of Fall – Visitors can choose from a pulled pork BBQ lunch, famous fried apple pies, apple butter, and fresh-pressed apple cider.

Country Market & Granny's Attic – You can find homemade jams, jellies, crafts, plants, produce, and gently-used treasures.

Family Fun All Day – Enjoy entertainment for the whole family: bluegrass music, children's activities, antique tractors, bake sale, silent auction, and more.

New This Year – A Toys for Tots collection drive. Guests are encouraged to bring new toys to donate to local children.

A Festival with History

Washington Presbyterian Church, founded 223 years ago, has hosted the Apple Festival in Corryton since 1978. The event draws hundreds each year, offering something for all ages.

Easy to Attend

Free parking & handicap accessibility

Golf cart transportation available on-site

Cash-only sales

“Join us in celebrating the season with friends and neighbors at one of East Tennessee’s longest-running and most cherished fall festivals,” said festival coordinator Julie Thompson.

