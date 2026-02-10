Former Knox County Commissioner Diane Jordan has died.

The announcement came on February 9, 2026, from the Rev. Reneé Kesler, executive director of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center, where Commissioner Jordan served on the board of directors.

Kesler’s statement:

“With a heavy heart, I share the passing of former Knox County Commissioner and beloved Beck Cultural Exchange Center board member, Diane Jordan.

“To her devoted husband, the Rev. John Jordan, her children and the entire Jordan family, please accept my deepest and most sincere condolences. We mourn with you and hold you close in prayer during this difficult time.

“… We grieve the passing of a remarkable woman whose courage, leadership and steadfast commitment helped shape Knoxville’s history. As the first African American woman elected to the Knox County Commission in 1994, she broke barriers and served four terms with dignity and distinction.

“It is especially poignant that during Black History Month, a time when we honor those who have shaped our collective story, we are called to reflect on a woman who did not simply study history, but made it. Commissioner Jordan’s life stands as a powerful testament to service, excellence and perseverance. Her legacy is woven into the fabric of this community and will endure for generations to come.

“Our community has lost a great stateswoman, but heaven has welcomed a faithful servant. May God comfort and sustain her family and all who loved her.”

The Rev. Kesler spoke on behalf of the staff, the board of directors and volunteers of the Beck Center. Board members are: Annazette Houston, board chair; Arnold G. Cohen, 2nd vice chair; Sam Anderson, treasurer; Dr. Stan Bowie, Dr. Mark Dean, the Rev. George E. Doebler, J. Bernard Drewery and Diane Jordan.

And today there is an empty seat at the table.

