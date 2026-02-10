The Henley Bridge will go blue, gold and red tomorrow as the city of Knoxville and United Way of Greater Knoxville recognize National 2-1-1 Day on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, to highlight 2-1-1, a nationally available helpline that connects people in East Tennessee to essential community resources during times of crisis and everyday need.

In 2025, 2-1-1 facilitated 42,498 referrals across East Tennessee, with the highest levels of need related to housing stability, utility assistance and food access. Compared to 2024, call volume increased by more than 80 percent, reflecting the growing challenges East Tennesseans face.

Methodists start appointments process

The Holston Conference United Methodist Church has begun the appointments process with the announcement by Bishop Debra Wallace-Padgett of two projected District Superintendent appointments.

Rev. Dr. Sam Dzobo is projected to serve as Smoky Mountain District Superintendent

Rev. Don Shelor is projected to serve as New River District Superintendent, which serves churches in Virginia.

Smoky Mountain District includes 52 Blount County churches, 18 from Knox County and two from Oak Ridge.

Wallace-Padgett thanked the Rev. Dr. Angela Hardy Cross, who has served as district superintendent of both the Mountain View and Smoky Mountain districts along with being dean of the cabinet. Other projected leaders will be announced this spring.

The Rev. Dr. Sam Dzobo is a native from Zimbabwe where he grew up in a rural village shaped by shared life and strong community ties. As a teenager, he publicly professed his faith and at age 16, he preached for the first time on Youth Sunday.

After completing high school, Sam entered ministry at 19 as a licensed local pastor. In 1997, he began theological studies at Africa University and was ordained as an elder in the Zimbabwe East Annual Conference in 2003. While serving Hilltop United Methodist Church in Mutare, Zimbabwe, he hosted the first mission team from the Holston Conference in 2001. That relationship eventually led him to Holston in 2008 following his graduation from Duke Divinity School.

Sam attended Africa University in Zimbabwe where he received a bachelor’s degree in divinity and a master’s of theological studies. From Duke University, he received a master’s of theology. He holds a doctorate in intercultural studies, with a concentration in mission and evangelism, from Asbury Theological Seminary.

Within the Holston Conference, the Rev. Dr. Dzobo has served congregations in Newport, Bean Station, Rutledge, Dandridge and Knoxville. He has also served as district associate in the Tennessee Valley and Smoky Mountain districts while pastoring Lennon-Seney United Methodist Church in Knoxville. Currently, he serves as pastor at Lennon-Seney and Magnolia/Vestal and as associate minister of community engagement at Church Street United Methodist Church. His ministry has been marked by cross-cultural and cross-racial leadership, listening and learning, and holding differences together with patience and grace.

Sam and his wife, Pauline, are the parents of two young adult sons, Vongai and Mark. He describes himself primarily in relational terms: a son, brother, husband and father, friend and neighbor, pastor and preacher of the Gospel, and above all, a disciple of Jesus Christ.

The Rev. Dr. Tim Jones, communications director for the Holston Conference, contributed information for this report.

Sunshine Industries loses federal funding; to close at month’s end

Sunshine Industries, a program which provides job training and employment for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will close at the end of the month. Executive Director Kelsie Crittendon explains: Sunshine-Letter

As the letter states, Crittendon has planned a meeting for Monday, February 16, at 4 p.m. at the center on Central Street. Meanwhile, two people are in a position to help: U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett (Knoxville office 865-523-3772) and U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (Knoxville office 865-540-3781). Others could help as well, but these two are on the 2026 ballot.

