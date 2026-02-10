John Sevier hated Andrew Jackson’s guts. The feeling was definitely mutual. While they could pull off being cordial allies, when necessary, in pursuit of common goals for their fledgling state, the most each felt for the other in the best of times was likely abject disdain.

Sevier was nearly 23 years older than Jackson. The root of their rivalry likely stemmed from what Jackson perceived as a snub during Sevier’s first term as Governor of Tennessee in 1796. Old Hickory had thrown his hat in the ring for consideration as general of the state militia. Nolichucky Jack had his eyes on another candidate, one George Conway, whom he made sure got the job.

Jackson was in high dungeon. Sevier, who felt Jackson was entirely too ambitious, wrote in a private correspondence that he wasn’t concerned about the screechings of a “poor pitiful petty fogging lawyer.” Somehow Jackson found about what he said in that letter and allowed that bitterness to ferment.

By 1797, Jackson was serving in the U.S. Senate. His home base, of course, was in Nashville, and it came to his attention that some unscrupulous activities had occurred during the 1780s regarding land deeds. Of course, in the 1780s, what became Tennessee was then North Carolina, and he notified the latter state’s governor. Though Tennessee was now a state, North Carolina still maintained control over the land grants awarded for service in the Revolutionary War as there were no Tennessee militias (the Overmountain Men were citizens of North Carolina). Then N.C. Governor Samuel Ashe ordered an investigation.

The short of it is (the long of it is a whole other story) is Governor Sevier was among the implicated in that fraud (destruction of original grants/deeds and changing ownership). He blocked the transfer of documents and refused extradition to N.C. for questioning. Jackson kept that in his back pocket.

Sevier could not pursue another consecutive 2-year term as governor having served three by September 1801. Tennessee’s new governor was Archibald Roane (see former KnoxTNToday contributor Mona Smith’s story here). Roane was good buddies with Jackson. The time came for him to select a general of the state militia. Sevier put himself in for consideration. Roane gave the job to Jackson. Nolichucky Jack was displeased.

While Sevier couldn’t run for another consecutive term in 1801, nothing then could prevent him from challenging Roane when he ran for reelection in 1803. The claws were out. Sevier was running against claims from Jackson that he’d committed massive land fraud and using bribery to keep the switcheroos quiet. Despite the bad publicity, the popular war hero found himself back in the governorship in late September 1803.

Then the fun really started. On Oct. 1, 1803, Jackson and Sevier ran into each other on the step of the Knox County courthouse. Do not picture the old courthouse that still stands on Main Street. The first, second, and third iterations of the courthouse sat across Main Street from our current old courthouse. The first, a log structure built in the early 1790s, was burnt to the ground by a tipsy Irishman, and Knoxvillians rejoiced because its condition was just a few rungs above slovenly. A stone structure (courthouse #2) was built in its place, and this is where Sevier and Jackson came close to some fisticuffs.

“One day they met outside the courthouse and exchanged words. Their voices rose as their emotions engaged, and onlookers gathered around. After heated words, Sevier apparently challenged Jackson to draw arms. But since Jackson carried only a cane, against Sevier’s sword, he declined. The hot language continued. Evidently Sevier alluded to Jackson’s lack of military experience before becoming major general, for Jackson defended his services to the state and the nation.” “‘Services?'” Sevier riposted. ‘I know of no great service you rendered the country, except taking a trip to Natchez with another man’s wife.'” Andrew Jackson: His Life and Times by H.W. Brands

There was a whole lot of bad and wrong about Jackson, but one thing you have to give the man is he stood ten toes down for his wife, Rachel. Want to tweak his nose? Besmirch his bride. Jackson bellowed and lunged at Sevier with his cane. The crowd broke them up before things got out of hand. But two weeks of insult laden letters and challenges to duel went back and forth between the two.

Now Jackson was a renowned duelist, and at this point he was 36 years old to Sevier’s 58. Another problem was the previous governor had outlawed dueling. They agreed to meet somewhere out the Kingston Road heading west toward the Indian Boundary (likely near Fort Southwest Point where Sevier would travel for further negotiations with the Cherokee). The duel that never was happened on Oct. 16, 1803. I consider no account of the incident trustworthy beyond these facts: the parties met along the road, yelling and insults were exchanged, somehow cooler heads prevailed, and, in the end, no one got shot.

How the winds of history might have changed had it ended otherwise.

Beth Kinnane writes a history feature for KnoxTNToday.com. It’s published each Tuesday and is one of our best-read features.

