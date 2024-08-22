$91 million in warranty deeds last week

The weather feels like fall, school is in full swing and football season is just around the corner. In my book that makes for a good week.

In last week’s business, Warranty Deeds accounted for 223 of the 1,527 deeds recorded. The cumulative value of those transfers was $91.38 million, including 10 deeds valued at or exceeding $1 million. Of those high dollar sales, four were commercial properties. The Dollar General store at 8955 Oak Ridge Highway topped the list with JMB Investment Company LLC selling the parcel to Mars Landing LLC for $2.66 million.

On the opposite end of town, in the Gibbs community, a 23.49-acre parcel on E. Emory Road was also sold. The land, currently classified as “unused land,” was the second-highest sale of the week. East Tennessee Land Development LLC sold the acreage near Tazewell Pike to a private entity for $1.4 million.

In the third commercial transaction, Dominion Langford LLC sold the property located next to Suttree’s Landing in South Knoxville. River Runway LLC bought 1113 Phillips Avenue for $1.1 million. The sale included two warehouse type commercial buildings on the lot.

The property at 742 N. Hall of Fame Drive also made the list. MBB Investments LLC transferred the property of the soon-to-open Hall of Fame Wine & Spirits, to Hall of Fame Real Estate Partners for $1 million.

The aggregate value of lending recorded last week totaled $91.69 million over 304 Trust Deeds (loans). The largest was $2.65 million funded by First Century Bank. The seven other loans over one million dollars were as follows:

The year-to-date comparison chart is updated through Friday, August 16, 2024.

