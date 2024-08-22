Johnny Kelly named Olympic athlete

Special Olympics USA has named Johnny Kelly of Corryton plus two other athletes and one coach from Tennessee as part of its 160-member delegation set to represent the United States at the Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025, being held March 8-16, 2025.

Johnny Kelly will compete in snowboarding. Kelly has been a Special Olympics athlete for a decade and considers flag football, powerlifting, softball, snowboarding and volleyball his favorite sports. He previously represented Tennessee at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida, where he won four medals in powerlifting.

Special Olympics USA is comprised of 101 athletes and Unified partners, 32 coaches, and 27 delegation members who support team operations. Athletes will compete in the eight sports offered: Alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, DanceSport, figure skating, floorball, snowboarding and speedskating.

The Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025 will be held in the Piedmont region of northwest Italy. Over 1,500 athletes from 103 countries will compete in eight winter sports, showcasing the determination of people with intellectual disabilities and the power of inclusion through sport.

ESPN’s television networks and digital platforms will bring extensive coverage to sports fans and supporters of the Special Olympics movement worldwide.

To follow Special Olympics USA, visit www.specialolympicsusa.org or follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/specialolympicsusa ,Twitter: @specialolyUSA and Instagram: @specialolympicsusa .

