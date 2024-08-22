Angora Frog Farm opens in Powell

Legacy Parks Foundation throws a good party. Lots of folks on hand Wednesday (09/21/24) for the ribbon-cutting of the Angora Frog Farm and Dog Park, 7325 Brickyard Road, Powell. Carol Evans baked some cookies – green and frog-shaped – that were a hit.

Evans introduced Arvin Brown from afar. He was watching the festivities from his home, the big white house in front of the park. Carol said Arvin would get a personal tour of the park when the crowd thinned out. A couple of us turned and waved toward the house.

Because of the future-thinking generosity of Arvin and Sabra Brown and their family, Legacy Parks has preserved 14 acres of woods smack in the heart of Powell.

Dog Park: UT President Randy Boyd inspected and approved the dog park, tucked in the front north corner of the larger park – a park within a park. Randy and Jenny Boyd funded $500,000 to build 10 dog parks in Knox County – five inside and five outside the city.

Joe Mack, senior director of Parks & Rec for Knox County, told Boyd that the Powell Park makes three with two to go. Maybe Mack is in a race with the city to complete five dog parks. More on this later.

The area has convenient parking, a strong fence and separate areas for little and big dogs. Check it out.

What’s a frog farm? Carol Evans, executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation, explained the story behind the name and introduced Daniel Wiseman, noted illustrator, who wrote and illustrated the storybook for the trail. In mid-last-century, the federal government decided to name farms. Arvin Brown’s father suggested The Brown Farm, but was turned down. The name was already taken. How about naming it for something you grow? Mr. Brown thought hard to come up with a farm product that nobody else would claim.

“Let’s name it the Angora Frog Farm,” he said. And somebody actually painted a sign with those words. It stood in the yard for years and Arvin still has it in his garage.

Enough about the name. Daniel Wiseman has written a whole book about the village of long-haired frogs who inhabit the farm. Like sheep, the frogs were sheared each spring. The storybook trail was funded by FirstBank and you can read it as you walk the ½-mile trail through the woods.

Bottom line: The park is open. And it’s mostly built out with 10 woodsy play structures. Legacy Parks applied conservation easements so that it’s a passive park forever, and will turn ownership to Knox County for upkeep and maintenance.

Hours are daylight to dark. It’s free, it’s fun and it’s a gift to area kids and pups. More pictures at the Legacy Parks website here.