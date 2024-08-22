Kronick’s Chronicles: Pre-K-12 curriculum

In these next columns I have decided to focus on aspects of our schools determined and delivered by the human individuals or groups within our schools: curriculum, school safety, athletics (not the athletes) and transportation.

The human individuals or groups: federal-level decision makers, state-level decision makers, school board members, district-level educators, building-level administrators, building-level educators, building staffing and the broader culture. I listed these in the order decisions are made that affect aspects of our schools.

Within the culture politicking to shape policy, many of these folks have no experience with the warp and woof of education, except for the fact they have attended school.

I do include personal experiences and academic work where and when appropriate, but my longevity does afford me a wealth of both.

We will start with pre-K-12 curriculum: Tennessee Curriculum Standards.

PreK-12 curriculum should take into consideration human development. Erik Eriksen gave us his theory of eight steps of human development with five of those occurring throughout a child’s years through school. Stages beginning with trust vs mistrust, initiative vs guilt, industry vs inferiority and identity vs confusion where resolving the conflict will lead a person by the time they are 18 to multiple virtues.

You can’t do curriculum without understanding where kids are. In my personal experience with my own children, we advanced the start for one child and delayed the start for the other and both were the more successful for the decisions.

Curriculum specialists should be trained to do his imperfect work. This type of work requires intellect, hard work and guarding against being moral police. Banning books and politically deciding what can and cannot be taught is a slippery slope of subjective opinion and not specialized decision-making based on human development.

An example: Material that is in our own back yard to support our curriculum: The Beck Cultural Exchange Center. In August, Beck put on a terrific production centered around the life of William H. Hastie who is from Knoxville. I am, I think, a good judge that the Hastie’s “Life and Times” are worthy of being in the Knox County Schools curriculum and would enlighten the knowledge, character and aspirations of the students.

Excerpt from The Beck about William H. Hastie: “William H. Hastie was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on November 17, 1904. He is considered one of the most influential and highest-ranking African American officials at the turn of the century. His remarkable achievements continue to inspire many, from his appointment as a U.S. District Judge to civilian aide to the Secretary of War to the Governor of the Virgin Islands. Throughout his long, decorated career, his heart yearned for what was good and noble.”

The Center for Professional Education of Teachers asks questions when evaluating curriculum for students and one of the key questions is an important one for families to consider as well.

Does it align with school’s mission & vision? What is your school’s mission and vision, and does it align with your personal vision for what you want your child to know and develop in knowledge?

Those are thoughts for this week and next week, we explore the topic of school safety because no curriculum can be learned if students aren’t safe.

Bob Kronick is professor emeritus University of Tennessee. Bob welcomes your comments or questions to rkronick@utk.edu.