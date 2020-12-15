Loudon County loses a volunteer

The Rev. Ronald Lewis Jordan, 78, of Lenoir City, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. Mr. Jordan lived a life of service, beginning his ministry in 1961 at the age of 19.

He studied at Olivet Nazarene University and at Trevecca Nazarene University. He served many churches over a 31-year span as associate pastor and senior pastor in West Virginia, Texas and Tennessee, finally settling in with First Baptist Church of Lenoir City for 17 years.

During his time in Loudon County, Mr. Jordan was an active volunteer. He served as the director of the Good Samaritan Center; he served on several boards including the Loudon County Chamber of Commerce, Boys and Girls Club, Adult Literacy Council, and the Committee of 100; he was a member of the Lenoir City Rotary Club and passionate about being a bell ringer for the Salvation Army.

He leaves his wife, Mary Sue, their children and their families. Obituary information here.

Services will be private. The body will lie in state 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, in the McGill Click Chapel in Loudon. The family requests masks to be worn at all times and respect social distancing.