Self-storage business tops high value property transfers

The week of December 7-11 was a bit slower for the title companies than the previous week, but that isn’t unusual during the holiday season. We recorded 263 property transfers for the week; three of those were commercial properties that changed hands for more than a million dollars.

This highest value sale of the week was between Western Avenue CCSS I, LLC and ESS Storage Acquisitions Forty Three, LLC. The Extra Space Storage property at 2072 Western Avenue was sold to ESS Storage Acquisitions Forty Three, LLC for $11.6 million.

Two other million-dollar commercial transactions took place: Gay and Vine Corner, LLC, the former owner of the building located at 143 S. Gay St., sold to MKC Properties LLC for $1.1 million. And, 3456 Sibs, LLC sold the property address 3011 East Industrial Parkway to Dooley Properties for $1.275 million.

Lending, while a little slower than the previous week, is still going strong! We recorded 608 mortgages that came to a total of $220.56 million. The banks and financial corporations that lent single loans over $1 million were:

Berkley Point Capital $42.4 million

Citi Real Estate Funding Inc $36.0 million

Bank of Tennessee $4.19 million

First Volunteer bank $3.25 million

Pinnacle Bank $3.2 million

Simply Bank $1.5 million

Peoples Bank of the South $1.2 million

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee $1.1 million

All of our top lenders can be viewed at: here.

Don’t forget, we’re on Facebook: @KnoxRegister Please give us a ‘like’ and share the page. Have a safe and happy week!

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County