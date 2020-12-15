Neely to play Knoxville trivia

Jack Neely, executive director of the Knoxville History Project, will join Thomas Anderson to talk Knoxville Christmas trivia. The free program will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. today (12/15). Registration is required at www.knoxlib.org/trivia. Experts and novices alike can play for points or log on as a spectator.

Knox County Commission is a hoot on Zoom. Commissioners fumble with the technology, forget to mute, and have impromptu conversations live. At one point, during a break on Monday, Richie Beeler asked Dasha Lundy, “What’s your background?” I snapped awake when she said, “Black Panther.” Then I realized he was referring to her green screen (virtual background) and she was talking about the movie.

Knoxville City Council will discuss/vote on joining Knox County to form a sports authority – the first step toward tangling public money with a stadium for minor league baseball on land owned by the Boyd family near the Old City. The meeting starts at 5 p.m. and yes, it’s on Zoom.

Dr. Shana Sparks at Knoxville Chiropractic Solutions in Powell has partnered with CareCuts of Knoxville to collect new items to help the homeless. Drop gifts by the office at 7217 Clinton Hwy. through Thursday, Dec. 17. Needed are: underwear, sizes small to large; men’s work boots, all sizes; jeans, men’s 28-36 and women’s 0-10, deodorant, socks, any hygiene products, Gatorade/Powerade.

Christmas in the City events will be modified this year because of COVID-19. Get details here.

Guide to Knoxville Christmas here.

Powell Christmas Parade, Saturday, Dec. 19, stepping off at 5 p.m. from Powell Middle School, marching to Brickyard Road. Register at Powell Lions Club’s Facebook Page.

Canceled parades: Gibbs Ruritan, Halls, Rocky Hill