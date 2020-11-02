Dale to discuss research on Mount St. Helens

Virginia Dale Ph.D. will discuss “large infrequent disturbances” such as the Mount St. Helens eruption in 1980 in a virtual program at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, presented by the UT Arboretum Society. Dr. Dale is an adjunct professor in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Tennessee. Registration for the free Zoom event is required. Click here for link to register.

Hardin Valley residents may donate to Toys for Tots at the Sage Kohler State Farm office, 10736 Hardin Valley Rd. (next to Firehouse Subs) through Dec. 11.

Knoxville Children’s Theatre will present a live production of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.” The play has been adapted to 90 minutes and is geared for ages 12 and older. Play dates are Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 1 and 5 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. through Nov. 15. Tickets will be limited to 60 attendees for each performance; families will be distanced from each other and masks will be required for entry.

South Knox motorists should be aware of a temporary closure to East Simpson Road at Chapman Highway starting today (11/2). TDOT is installing a new storm drain. Work is expected to be done by Nov. 20 and local access to Berry Highland cemetery will be maintained.

Wreaths Across America, the effort to honor veterans buried in three veteran cemeteries in the Knoxville area with an evergreen wreath on their headstones during the holiday season is in full fundraising mode. Chris Albrecht said Wreaths Across America is one event that was not cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19. He’s asking for $15 donations to fund one wreath (larger amounts won’t be turned down). The wreaths will be placed in the cemeteries by volunteers at noon Saturday, Dec. 19. Send checks to Wreaths Across America, P.O. Box 50054, Knoxville TN 37950 or get more info at knoxwreaths.org