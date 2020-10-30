Justine Beaver: Out you go, ready or not

Justine Beaver was released into the wild Friday (10/23) at Ijams Nature Center. Justine was raised at the Mountain Tails Wildlife Rehab in Corryton. Marybeth Rood, who created Mountain Tails, has raised the young beaver since someone heard crying and found the kit after flooding swept her away from her lodge and family.

Ijams Nature Center agreed to be the beaver’s release site because the stream valley around Toll Creek is a perfect place in which she can get her bearings prior to heading out into the bigger world of the Tennessee River. There have been beavers on the creek in the past. The nature center often works with wildlife rehabilitators to release animals that have been orphaned or injured and require care before being set free.

Our friend Cindy Hassil said it was a happy time at Ijams as Justine was set free. But we wonder how the beaver felt. See below. Set to “Baby, it’s cold outside” with Justine’s thoughts in italic.

You really can’t stay (Baby, it’s cold outside)

You gotta go away (B-But it’s cold outside)

This rehab has been (One great meal after another)

So very nice (Let me live with you forever)

Your mother will start to worry (Rehabber, what’s your hurry?)

Your father will be pacing the floor (Listen to the fireplace roar)

So really, you’d better scurry (But friend, please don’t worry)

Well maybe just a half a drink more (I’ll put on some records while you pour)

The neighbors might think (Don’t make me leave)

Say, what’s in this drink? (Some carbs, don’t you blink)

I wish I knew how (Your eyes are like starlight now)

To break this spell (Please touch my fur, your hair looks swell) (Why thank you)

I ought to say go, go, go sir (Mind if I move in closer?)

At least I’m gonna say that I tried (It’s very, very cold outside)

You really can’t stay (Don’t chase me away)

Together: Baby, it’s cold outside

You simply must go (Baby it’s wet outside)

Your answer is no (But baby it’s damp outside)

Your stay here has been (How lucky that I dropped in)

So nice and warm (Look out the window at that storm)

My sister will be suspicious (Gosh those apples look delicious!)

My brother will be there at the door (beavers need veggies for sure)

My maiden aunt’s mind is vicious (But those fish look so ferishous!)

Well maybe just a cigarette more (Never such a blizzard before) (And I don’t even smoke)

You’ve got to get home (Baby I’ll drown out there)

I’ll lend you a float. (It’s over my head out there!)

You’ve really been grand, (I feel when I touch your hand)

But don’t you see? (How can you do this thing to me?)

There’s bound to be talk tomorrow (Think of my life-long sorrow!)

At least there will be plenty implied (If I caught pneumonia and died!)

You really can’t stay (I’ll starve out there)

Together: Baby it’s cold … it’s cold outside.

Here’s hoping Justine Beaver finds friends with fur before winter. (Enjoy our photo carousel)