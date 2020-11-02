Services today for Mike Prince

The family of Mike Prince will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. today (11/02) at Smith Trinity Chapel in Maryville. Funeral service will follow at 2 with Pastor Charles Farley officiating. Interment is at 3.

Terry Michael “Mike” Prince, 62 of Knoxville, passed away Oct. 27, 2020. He graduated from Columbia Central High School in 1976 and was a graduate of The University of Tennessee Knoxville. He was head of safety at Cooper Standard. Mike previously worked for Robertshaw Controls in Knoxville. Find obituary here.

His job required travel, making it difficult for Mike to be as involved in politics as he would have liked. But he did serve a term on the Knox County school board and chaired the Knox County GOP.

I met Mike in 1982 as he coordinated Republican Robin Beard’s campaign for U.S. Senate against Democrat Jim Sasser. I saw him most recently at Anne Hart’s funeral. Wanda Moody, Mike and I were eating at a pizza place (now gone) on Papermill Road in January 1991 when President George H.W. Bush launched the bombing of Iraq. We sat there watching live television that looked like a video game. Mike always had a story and often had a joke.

State Sen. Becky Massey said Mike was a good friend to many. “I will miss his smiling face and his friendship.”

Co-worker Gabrielle Buchanan called Mike “a great guy” and said “there is a huge hole in this world without him.”