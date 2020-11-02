National award honors Food City’s work with students

The Council for Exceptional Children Division on Career Development and Transition (DCDT) presented Food City with their Employer of the Year award during a virtual awards ceremony on Oct. 23.

“I’m humbled and honored to accept this distinguished award on behalf of our entire Food City team – particularly our store managers and human resource coordinators, who work diligently to ensure we provide every opportunity possible to enable our associates with disabilities to become an integral part of our team. They do such a great job and mean so much to our company and our customers,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

Food City was nominated for the award by a local team, including ETSU’s Dr. Dawn Rowe, a member of the organization; Teresa Smith, of the UT Center for Literacy, Education and Employment; Susan Arwood, of CORE services; and Lottie Ryans, FTDD. When considering a worthy employer from the region, the committee said Food City topped the list for everyone.

The Employer of the Year award has been given since 1989 and is presented to an employer or business that has shown remarkable commitment to promoting or providing employment opportunities to students with disabilities.

Previous honorees include St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee, JC Penney Distribution Center in Kansas, Bank of America-Delaware, Fifth Third Bank, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, and Delaware Department of Transportation.

