Rotary Club of Farragut Foundation sets major goal

“Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead!”

With what is regarded as the most famous quote in U.S. Naval history by Admiral David Glasgow Farragut in their thoughts, the Rotary Club of Farragut Foundation board has adopted an ambitious goal – to raise an endowment of $500,000 in the next 10 years.

On Sept. 23, 2019, the Rotary Club of Farragut Foundation was officially recognized as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. As of that date, members (or non-members) who wish to donate to the club can do so and receive a tax deduction for their generosity.

That milestone was going to be part of a planned celebration on April 22, 2020, in recognition of the club’s 40th anniversary. That party – like many other events – became a COVID-19 casualty. The Foundation’s board of directors set the ambitious goal of $500,000 by the time the club celebrates its 50th anniversary on April 22, 2030.

Jim O’Brien, president of the Foundation board and a past president of the club, put it this way: “Recognizing the challenging times in which we’re living, the board wondered whether we should launch our inaugural fundraising campaign now or wait. During our discussion, the immortal words of Admiral Farragut came to mind: ‘Damn the torpedoes … full speed ahead!’ We decided to follow his orders and not wait.”

Serving on the board with O’Brien are Farragut Rotarians David Smoak (vice president), Leah Berry (secretary), Dale Read (treasurer), Dan Barnett (assistant treasurer) and directors Patty Daughtrey, Jonathan Johnson, Peggy Wilson and Fred Martin. All are past presidents.

The Foundation board also approved a Donor Recognition Program honoring those who make notable donations. Individuals may make one-time donations or pledge a certain amount to be donated at various intervals (e.g., quarterly, semi-annually or annually) or over a period of time (e.g., three to five or five to 10 years).

“We’re inviting everyone to help build our endowment for doing good in our community – locally, regionally and internationally. Together we can do this!” O’Brien said.

To explore membership in the Rotary Club of Farragut, email tking535@gmail.com or call 865-659-3562.